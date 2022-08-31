Video Tip: How To Manually Sort All Your Thunderbird Folders

In our last blog post, you learned an easy way to change the order your accounts are displayed in Thunderbird. Today, we have a short video guide that takes your organizing one step further. You’ll learn how to manually sort all of the Thunderbird folders you have. That includes any newsgroup and RSS feed subscriptions too!

Video Guide: Manually Sort All Of Your Thunderbird Folders

The short video below shows you everything you need to know:

We plan to produce many more tips just like this on our YouTube channel. We’ll also share them right here on the Thunderbird blog, so grab our RSS feed! (Need a guide for using RSS with Thunderbird? Here you go!)

Do you have a good Thunderbird tip we should turn into a video? Let us know in the comments, and thank you for using Thunderbird!