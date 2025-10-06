VIDEO: Conversation View

Welcome back to another edition of the Community Office Hours! This month, we’re showing you our first steps towards a long awaited feature: a genuine Conversation View! Our guests are Alessandro Castellani, Director of Desktop and Mobile Apps and Geoff Lankow, Sr. Staff Software Engineer on the Desktop team. They recently attended a work week in Vancouver that brought together developers and designers to create our initial vision and plan to bring Conversation View from dream to reality. Before Geoff flew home, he joined Alessandro and us to discuss his backend database work that will make Conversation View possible. We also had a peek at the workweek itself, other features possible with our new database, and our tentative delivery timeline.

We’ll be back next month with an Office Hours all about Exchange Support for email, which is landing soon in our monthly Release channel.

Some of you might be asking, “what IS Conversation View?” Basically, it’s a Gmail-like visualization of a message thread when reading emails. So, in contrast to the current threaded view, you have all the messages in a thread. This both includes your replies and any other messages that may have been moved to a different folder.

So, why hasn’t Thunderbird been able to do this already? The short answer is that our code is old. Netscape Navigator old. Our current ‘database,’ Mork, makes a mail folder summary (an .msf file) per folder. These files are text-based unicode and are NOT human readable. In Thunderbird 3, we introduced Gloda, our Global Search and Indexer, to try and work around Mork’s limitations. It indexes what’s in the .msf file and stores the data in a SQLite file. But as you might already know, Gloda itself is clunky and slow.

Modern Solutions for Modern Problems

If we want Conversation View (and other features users now expect), we need to bring Thunderbird further into the 21st century. Hence, our work on a new database, which we’re calling Panorama. It’s a single SQLite database with all your messages. Panorama indexes emails as soon as they’re received, and since it’s SQLite, it’s not only fast, but it can be read by so many tools.

Since all of your messages will be in a single SQLite database, we can do more than enable a true Conversation view. Panorama will improve global search, enable improved filters, and more. Needless to say, we’re excited about all the possibilities!

Conversation View Workweek

To get these possibilities started, we decided to bring developers and designers together for a Conversation View Workweek in Vancouver in early September. This brought people out of Zoom calls, emails, and Matrix messages, and across the Pacific Ocean in Geoff’s case, into one place to discuss technical and design challenges.

We’ve spoken previously about our design system and how we’ve collaborated between design and development on features like Account Hub. In-person collaboration, especially for something as complicated as a new database and message view, was invaluable. By the end of the week, developers and designers alike had plenty to show for their efforts.

Next Steps

Before you get too excited, the new database and Conversation view won’t land until after next year’s ESR release. There’s a lot of work to do, including testing Panorama in a standalone space until we’re ready to run Mork and Panorama alongside each other, along with the old and new code referencing each database. We need the migration to be seamless and easily reversible, and so we want to take the time to get this absolutely right.

Want to stay up to date on our progress? We recommend subscribing to our Planning and UX mailing lists, State of the Thunder videos and blog posts, and the meta bug on Bugzilla.

