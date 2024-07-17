VIDEO: Learn About Thunderbird Support Articles And How To Contribute

If you’re a regular follower of the Thunderbird blog, you might have wondered “what happened with the June office hours?” And while our teams were all pretty busy preparing for Thunderbird 128, we also have changed the Office Hours format. Instead of recording live, which sometimes made scheduling difficult, we’ll be prerecording most Office Hours and releasing a blog with the video and slides, just like this one!

One week before we record, we’ll put out a call for questions on social media and on the relevant TopicBox mailing lists. And every few months, we’ll have open, live ‘ask us anything’ office hours. We are definitely keeping the community in the Community Office Hours, even with the new format.

June Office Hours: Thunderbird Support (Part 1)

In this first of two Office Hours, the Community Team sat down to talk with User Support Specialist Roland Tanglao. Roland has been a long-time Mozilla Support (SUMO) regular, as well as a member of the Thunderbird community. A large part of Roland’s current work is on the Thunderbird side of SUMO, writing and updating Knowledge Base (KB) articles and responding to user questions in the forums.

Roland takes us through the who, what, and how of writing, updating, and translating Thunderbird KB articles. If you’ve ever wanted to write or translate a KB article, or wanted to suggest updates to ones which are out of date, Roland shows you how and where to get started.

Documentation is great way to become an open source contributor, or to broaden your existing involvement.

Highlights of Roland’s discussion include:

The structure and markup language of the SUMO Wiki

How to find KB issues that need help

Where to meet and chat with other volunteers online

A demonstration of the KB revision workflow

Our KB sandbox where you can safely try things out

Watch, Read, and Get Involved

This chat helps demystify how we and the global community create, update, and localize KB articles. We hope it and the included deck inspire you to share your knowledge, eye for detail, or multilingual skills. It’s a great way to get involved with Thunderbird – whether you’re a new or experienced user!

VIDEO (Also on Peertube):

ROLAND’S PRESENTATION: