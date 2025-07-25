VIDEO: Thunderbird 140.0 ESR “Eclipse”

Welcome back to another edition of the Community Office Hours! This month, we’re taking a closer look at Thunderbird 140.0 ESR “Eclipse,” our latest Extended Support Release! Sr. Manager of Desktop Engineering Toby Pilling (who so helpfully provides the Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest) is walking us through the latest Thunderbird. He’ll let us know what’s in, what’s out, and why you should give the new monthly Release channel a try. We’re also introducing a new member of the Thunderbird Team, Manager of Community Programs Michael Ellis.

Michael (and the Thunderbird team!) are here to listen, collaborate, and help you succeed. You can expect to see more initiatives, experiments, and outreach from us soon, but you don’t have to wait till then to weigh in. Have thoughts or suggestions on how to improve the community? Drop a comment below to share them directly, or visit our Connect thread to see what others are saying and add your own ideas there. Together, we can help shape the future of the Thunderbird community and product.

Next month, we’ll be talking with Product Design Rebecca Taylor and Associate Designer Solange Valverde to talk about our team’s recent efforts to make Thunderbird more accessible. This not only involves seeing where we’re doing well, but finding where we’re falling short. It’s been a while since we’ve talked about Accessibility here, and we’re excited to continue the conversation. If you have questions about Accessibility in either the desktop or Android app you’d like us to ask our guests, please leave them as a comment below!

July Office Hours: Thunderbird 140.0 ESR “Eclipse”

As Toby shows us in his introduction, the major theme of Thunderbird 140.0 ESR “Eclipse” is stability. We took lessons from last year’s ESR, when we introduced code to 128.0 that was a little harder to test than expected given when it landed. We’re also waiting on some major changes in the works, namely the refreshed Calendar UI and the database backend rewrite. This was, every feature that made it to this year’s ESR was fully baked.

What’s In

And there’s a lot of features to discuss! Toby walks through what’s new in 140.0, starting with a trio of visual improvements. Thunderbird now adapts the message window to dark mode, and provides a toggle to switch dark mode off in case of styling issues. In the new Appearance Settings, users can globally take control of their message list, toggling between Cards and Table View, Threaded and Unthreaded, and Grouped by Sort across all their accounts. This feature also allows switching Cards View between a 2 and 3 row preview, and to propagate default sorting orders to all folders. Finally, a community-powered and staff-supported feature allows users to reorder user-created folders by manually dragging and dropping them.

140.0 ESR Also introduces the Account Hub, which we covered in a previous Office Hours! You’ll see this when you add a second account, and it will seamlessly walk you through setting up not only your email, but connected address books and calendars.

To help maximize your time and minimize your clicks, Thunderbird now uses Native Notifications for Linux, Mac, and Windows. While for now you can delete messages and mark them as read directly from notifications, we have more actions up our sleeve, coming soon to the monthly Release channel!

Finally, we close out our new features. Experimental Exchange Support, which can be enabled via preference, introduces native Exchange email support to desktop Thunderbird. Though for a fully supported experience, we encourage you to switch to the monthly Release channel, where more Exchange improvements are coming. Export for Mobile allows you to generate a QR code to import your account configurations and credentials into the Thunderbird Android app. And Horizontal Scroll for Table View allows you to scroll the message list horizontally and read complex tabular data more like a spreadsheet.

What’s Out

But for everything we put in to 140.0 ESR, we had to leave some things out. Experimental Exchange Support only includes email, not calendar or address books. We also don’t yet support Graph API. Additionally, 140.0 ESR doesn’t include a new UI for Tasks, Chat, or Settings. Account Hub won’t be enabled for first-time user experiences in ESR, though this will be coming to monthly Release, as will the new Account Hub for Address Books.

Try the Monthly Release Channel

While we’re excited and proud to introduce Thunderbird 140.0 ESR “Eclipse,” we also hope you’ll try out new monthly Release channel. Read more about it and learn how you can get new features faster in our announcement.

Watch, Read, and Get Involved

Thanks for reading, and as always, you can learn more by watching the video (with handy chapter markers, if you just want to hear about your favorite new feature) and reading the presentation slides. If you’re looking to get involved with the community, from QA to support to helping develop new features, check out our “Get Involved” page on our website. You can also check out the specific resources below! See you all next month.

VIDEO (Also on Peertube):

Slides:

Resources: