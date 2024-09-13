Thunderbird for Android/ K-9 Mail: July and August 2024 Progress Report

We’re back for an update on Thunderbird for Android/K-9 Mail, combining progress reports for July and August. Did you miss our June update? Check it out! The focus over these two months has been on quality over quantity—behind each improvement is significant groundwork that reduces our technical debt and makes future feature work easier to tackle.

Material 3 Update

As we head towards the release of Thunderbird for Android, we want you to feel like you are using Thunderbird, and not just any email client. As part of that, we’ve made significant strides toward compatibility with Material 3 to better control coloring and give you a native feel. What do you think so far?

The final missing piece is the navigation drawer, which we believe will land in September. We’ve heard your feedback that the unread emails have been a bit hard to see, especially in dark mode, and have made a few other color tweaks to accompany it.

Feature Modules

If you’ve considered contributing as a developer to Thunderbird for Android, you may have noticed many intertwined code modules that are hard to tackle without intricate knowledge of the application. To lower the barrier of entry, we’re continuing the move to a feature module system and have been refactoring code to use them. This shift improves maintainability and opens the door for unique features specific to Thunderbird for Android.

Ready to Play

Having a separate Thunderbird for Android app requires some setup in various app-stores, as well as changes to how apps are signed. While this isn’t the fun feature work you’d be excited to hear about, it is foundational to getting Thunderbird for Android out of the door. We’re almost ready to play, just a few legal checkboxes we need to tick.

Documentation

K-9 Mail user documentation has become outdated, still referencing older versions like K-9 Mail 6.4. Given our current resources, we’ve paused updates to the guide, but if you’re passionate about improving documentation, we’d love your help to bring it back online! If you are interested in maintaining our user documentation, please reach out on the K-9 Forums.

Community Contributions

We’ve had a bunch of great contributions come in! Do you want to see your name here next time? Learn how to contribute.