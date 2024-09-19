Maximize Your Day: Extend Your Productivity with Add-ons

Thunderbird and its features help you do things. Crossing things off your to-do list means getting your time and energy back. Using Thunderbird and its Add-ons for productivity? Now that’s how you take your workflow to the next level.

One of Thunderbird’s biggest strengths is its vibrant, community-driven Add-ons. Many of those Add-ons are all about helping you get more out of Thunderbird. We asked our community what Add-ons they were using and would recommend to readers in this post. And did our community respond! You can read all of the recommendations from our community on Mastodon, Reddit, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

We’re grateful for all the recommendations and for all of our Add-on developers! They put their personal time into making Thunderbird even more incredible through their extensions. The Add-ons in this list are only a small, small subset of all the active ones. We highly encourage you to check out the whole wide world of Add-ons out there.

(And if you’re wondering, I’ve downloaded Quicktext and Markdown Here Revival for my own workflow.)

Add-Ons to Try Today: Folders and Accounts

Border Colors D – Having all your email accounts in one app is already a productivity boost. What’s not productive is accidentally sending a message from the wrong account. Border Colors D allows you to assign a color and other visual indicators to the New Message window for each account. If you’re a “power user with many accounts [who] can’t afford an oops when you send with the wrong source address,” this is the Add-on for you.

Quick Folder Move – Sorting messages into folders is a great way to keep the information in your email organized. (We love using folders to sort our inbox down to zero!) This Add-on brings up a search bar or your recent folders, and allows you to move messages with ease – especially if you have a lot of folders

Add-ons to Try Today: Inbox Views and Message Composition

Thunderbird Conversations – When “you need to see quickly all received and sent mails…very important in a context of a shared mail box,” a conversation view is great. While that view is something we’d love to see built in to Thunderbird, there’s work on our underlying database we need to do first. But this Add-on brings that view to Thunderbird, and to your inbox, now.

Markdown Here Revival – Is Markdown part of your productivity and workflow toolbox? This Add-on will allow you to write emails in Markdown and send them as HTML with the click of a button! One of our recommenders said this Add-on is “absolutely mandatory.”

For those of you wanting to build on the power of templates, we have two Add-ons to mention. Quicktext is more for everyday users, and SmartTemplates is intended for the power users out there. Reducing the time and energy you spend on repetitive messages is a productivity gamechanger. We’re thrilled to have two Add-ons that can help users, whether they’ve been using Thunderbird for 2 months or 20 years.

Send Later – Sometimes, part of your productivity routine involves scheduling things to be sent later. Or, as the recommendation added, you don’t want your boss to know you were working on something at 2 am. This add-on adds true send later functionality to Thunderbird, so you decide when that message gets sent, whether it’s one time or regularly. (But really, night owls, sleep is good!)

Add-Ons to Test Today!

A few of our community’s favorite Add-ons are in beta testing for their fully 128-compatible versions, as of September 2024. Testing is one of the best and most beginner-friendly ways to contribute to Thunderbird. If you’d like to boost your productivity AND make a developer’s day, we have two Add-ons we’d encourage you to check out.

Our community loves Nostalgy++, especially on Reddit. Nostalgy++ brings the power of keyboard shortcuts to Thunderbird to let you manage, search, and archive emails. One user says they save hours every week thanks to Nostalgy++’s keybindings. Nostalgy++ is still beta testing for its 128-compatible release. Testing is one of the most useful and newcomer-friendly ways to contribute to Thunderbird, and we encourage you to check out their latest release and report your experience on the Add-on’s GitHub page.

Remove Duplicate Message is another Add-on that is also seeking beta testers for their 128-compatible version. For anyone who has ever dealt with replies to a “catch-all” email address or anything else cluttering their inbox with duplicates, this Add-on can take care of those copies for you. Check out their latest release and provide feedback on their GitHub Issues.