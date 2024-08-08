Get Thunderbird Donate
featured post title image

Maximize Your Day: Templates to the Rescue

12 responses

Hello! We’re back for the summer edition of our productivity series, and we’re here with a productivity tip that can save you time AND reduce email anxiety-induced procrastination. We’re talking about email templates.

Marketing and Comms Manager Natalie Ivanova shared why she’s a huge fan of email templates. When one of her three kids are sick, their school requires an email with lots of important details – their teacher’s name, their class number, and class division. She’d hunt through her sent messages for the last sick day email, then have to look up any new info for those key details. More often than not, this search led to procrastinating, which led to an annoyed phone call from her kid’s school.

To take the stress out of these emails, Natalie turned to templates. Templates take the hard work out of writing an email. Instead of facing a dreaded blank page, you have a structure you created, and all you have to do is fill in the blanks. In her case, she made a template for each kid, filled it with the info the school needed, and left blanks for any fields that would change.

Whether you’re updating teachers, sending regular updates to colleagues, or otherwise sending something over and over, let Thunderbird and the power of templates do the heavy lifting.

Creating a Template

Creating a template is a lot like writing an email. Click on ‘New Messages’ to get started. If your template is meant for one recipient – for example, your kid’s school – go ahead and enter the address. Your Subject Line will be how you find your template later – and can be part of the template itself! For a monthly report I send about Thunderbird in the media, I use ‘Media Sentiment Summary [MONTH YEAR]. It’s easy to find AND easy to change. You could almost say it’s magic!

The body of your email is where you put the power of templates to work. For the sick kid template, most of the information is already there. All you need to do is literally hit send. For that monthly report, I put the fields I need to fill in brackets (with text in ALL CAPS to help me notice it and avoid the shame of sending an unedited template), both in the subject and the body.

Writing an Email from Templates

So, you’ve made a template. Yay!

Now, how do you use it?

Thunderbird makes it very easy to find your new template. It lives in the ‘Templates’ folder in the Folder Pane window, just below the Drafts folder. Click on the Templates folder to open it, and click on the Message Menu in the upper right corner. Click ‘New Message from Template’, and your template is ready to edit and send. And every time you use your template, YOU are ready to have more time and less stress.

More Resources!

Tags: Maximize Your Day Productivity

12 responses

Shariq Ansari wrote on

This honestly feels so unsophisticated. I think something that would make this a lot more useful would be to parse the text of a template and generate a form that can be filled out, and maybe also have some smart substitutions. For example, you have [MONTH DAY] there; a mechanism that automatically drops in “August 8th” would be so much more useful than me having to check the date and write it in myself. You’ve also got a big long bit of text that lists multiple reasons for the kid’s absence; generating a dropdown where I could select the reason would work a lot better than having to select and delete parts of the text.

I realize that this is more of a productivity help post, which is nice, but it would be cool if TB jazzed this up a little more on the software side.

victorhck wrote on

Hey!
Great tip!!

I used as example to spread the great features tha Thunderbird has in my little blog in spanish:
* https://victorhckinthefreeworld.com/2024/08/08/como-usar-las-plantillas-de-mensajes-en-thunderbird/

You are doing a great work!! Keep on rockin’

Raoul Scarazzini wrote on

Hey folks!
Thanks for the frequent updates on the project.

As @Shariq already wrote in another comment, without variables and massive message generation this makes no difference as having a draft saved and doing “Edit as a new message”, or am I missing something?

It would be a really big feature to have a dynamic template that gets populated with defined fields!

Keep up the good work!

Raoul

Monica Ayhens-Madon wrote on

For me, having templates live in the designated Template space just helps me find them. If they lived in drafts, I might just forget they were there. So as they exist now, its probably a matter of personal preference. But in the future, there could be increased functionality that might give users more options for templates. Another great place to suggest this and any other ideas is at Mozilla Connect – https://connect.mozilla.org. And thanks for the encouragement – we really want to make Thunderbird an even better tool to help you get everything done!

Kaligule wrote on

What I would like to see here would be some mechanism that stops me from sending a template that stll has some placeholders left in. Perhals something like the warning for missing attachments that some clients have: ‘It looks like you didn’t replace all the placeholders, do you really want to send?’

Otherwise this seems almost too risky to use for a doofus like me.

Monica Ayhens-Madon wrote on

Oh, if I can find a way to annoy the desktop team about this, I will, because this is something I do ALL THE TIME (including in my dissertation once, oops!). Code wise, I don’t know how this could be implemented, but at the very least, it’s a great idea for Mozilla Connect! https://connect.mozilla.org

nicu wrote on

I would hate too much automation/”smart” features. Like the author, I have to write to the teacher when my daughter is going to miss school bur rarely is for today, most likely is for tomorrow or for a few days in the future. And is much easier to see and replace some fields marked with [ ] than some auto completed fields.

Monica Ayhens-Madon wrote on

As the blog author, I’m with you on preferring manual over automated solutions! And there are some incredible Add-on developers who do have some more automated options you can use, if you want to use them.

nicu wrote on

I do use templates, mostly for mail merge (with the Mail Merge extension – https://addons.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/addon/mail-merge/). I use .csv files as data sources and templates are easy to make, template fields with {{ }} delimiters.

Monica Ayhens-Madon wrote on

Glad to hear templates are helping you, and thanks so much for the recommendation! Like we replied to Axel, we’re going to focus the next productivity blog on add-ons and we love getting your recommendations!

Axel Grude wrote on

I would love if ypi could give a mention to my Add-on SmartTemplates, i have more than 10 years experience with the topic of generating emails from templates and I believe it is on the cutting edge of what is currently possible in desktop mail clients.

For instance, it already supports creating hidden preheader fields which give a short preview visible on mobile mail clients. Please reach out to me if you would like to learn more

Monica Ayhens-Madon wrote on

This is fantastic! Our next blog is actually going to be all about productivity add-ons, so I’d love to reach out to you to learn more about it and include the add-on in our next blog! Look for an e-mail from me later today!

Comments are closed.