ThunderCast Podcast #4: Will The Real Mozilla Please Stand Up?

The Thunderbird team is back from Mozilla’s All-Hands event, and we’re overwhelmed in the most positive way. In addition to the happy and positive vibes we’re feeling from meeting our colleagues in person for the first time, we have a lot of thoughts and impressions to share. Ryan, Jason, and Alex talk about how Mozilla is building AI tools for the good of humanity, and how our perception of AI has changed dramatically. Plus, the problem with the “hey Mozilla, just build a browser” argument.

Today’s episode is light on actual Thunderbird talk, and more focused on Mozilla as an organization and the future of AI. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed discussing it!

Thunderbird Podcast Episode #4 Chapters: