Thunderbird Podcast #5: Remote Work Tips + Thunderbird Send
The Thunderbird team is a remote-first, globally distributed group, so it made perfect sense to devote an episode to Remote Work! Join Heather, Chris, and Jason for some useful tips and tricks to make your daily remote work more enjoyable and more productive. We also include tips from ThunderCast listeners Pedro and Mike, who emailed us at podcast@thunderbird.net. (You can do the same if something’s on your mind.)
Plus: An inside look at the upcoming Thunderbird Send service, some fascinating origin stories, and geeky Raspberry Pi solutions for weather and BBQ.
Software & Articles We Mentioned:
- Cherrytree
- draw.io
- Synergy
- The Pomodoro Technique
- Working on Distributed Teams at Mozilla
- Contribute To Thunderbird Without Knowing How To Code
Chapters:
- (00:00) – Intro
- (01:05) – Meet Heather
- (02:10) – Heather’s Origin Story
- (04:40) – Your notes can help everyone!
- (06:38) – Meet Chris
- (07:37) – Chris’s Origin Story
- (11:30) – Geeking out
- (20:45) – Thunderbird 115 Updates & Flatpak
- (22:04) – Thunderbird Send explainer
- (31:48) – Remote Work Tips & Tricks
- (51:44) – Community Voice: Tip from Pedro
- (55:53) – Community Voice: Tip from Mike
- (58:32) – Outro
