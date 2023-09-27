Thunderbird Podcast #5: Remote Work Tips + Thunderbird Send

The Thunderbird team is a remote-first, globally distributed group, so it made perfect sense to devote an episode to Remote Work! Join Heather, Chris, and Jason for some useful tips and tricks to make your daily remote work more enjoyable and more productive. We also include tips from ThunderCast listeners Pedro and Mike, who emailed us at podcast@thunderbird.net. (You can do the same if something’s on your mind.)

Plus: An inside look at the upcoming Thunderbird Send service, some fascinating origin stories, and geeky Raspberry Pi solutions for weather and BBQ.

Listen to this episode on PeerTube

Subscribe To The Podcast

Software & Articles We Mentioned:

Chapters: