Thunderbird for Android / K-9 Mail: August 2023 Progress Report

A Quiet Yet Productive Month

August was a relatively calm month for the K-9 Mail team, with many taking well-deserved summer vacations and attending our first Mozilla All-Hands event. Despite the quieter pace, we managed to hit a significant milestone on our journey to Thunderbird for Android: the beta release of our new account setup interface.

Beta Release with New Account Setup: We Want Your Feedback!

We’re thrilled to announce that we rolled out a beta version featuring the new account setup UI. This has been a long-awaited feature, and even though the team was partially on vacation, we managed to get it out for user testing. The initial feedback has been encouraging, and we’re eager to hear your thoughts.

Add your email address Configuration found through autoconfig

Authenticate with your OAuth provider Addjust your account options

You can find the K9-Mail v6.710 beta version here:

If you’ve tried the beta, we’d love to get your feedback. What did you like? What could be improved? Your insights will help us refine the feature for its official release.

How to Provide Feedback

You can provide feedback through the following channels:

Community contributions

In August we merged the following pull requests by these awesome contributors:

Releases

In August 2023 we published the following beta versions:

If you want to help shape future versions of the app, become a beta tester and provide feedback on new features while they are still in development.