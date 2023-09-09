Thunderbird Community Office Hours Schedule For September 2023
Hello Thunderbird community! We’re bringing back monthly Office Hours, now with a Saturday option to make attendance more convenient. Please read the details below to learn how and when you can meet with us to share your feedback and ask questions.
Now that Thunderbird 115 Supernova has been released, we have a lot to discuss, plan, and do! And we’re rolling out monthly Office Hours sessions so that you can:
- Share your Thunderbird experiences with us
- Share your ideas for the future of Thunderbird
- Discuss ways to get involved with Thunderbird
- Ask us questions about Thunderbird and the Thunderbird Project
- Meet new team members, and meet your fellow Thunderbird users
This month we’re hosting these sessions using Zoom (in the future we plan to stand up a dedicated Jitsi instance). You can easily participate using video, dialing in by phone, or asking questions in our community Matrix channel at #thunderbird:mozilla.org.
|Location
|Session 1 time conversion
10h-11h UTC
Monday, Sept 11
Zoom link
|Session 2 time conversion
17h-18h UTC
Monday, Sept 11
Zoom link
|Session 3 time conversion
17h-18h UTC
Saturday, Sept 16
Zoom link
|Los Angeles, USA
|Mon 3am-4am
|Mon 10am-12pm
|Sat 10am-12pm
|New York, USA
|Mon 6am-7am
|Mon 1pm-2pm
|Sat 1pm-2pm
|São Paulo, Brazil
|Mon 07h-08h
|Mon 14h-15h
|Sat 14h-15h
|Berlin, Germany
|Mon 12h-13h
|Mon 19h-20h
|Sat 19h-20h
|Tokyo, Japan
|Mon 19h-20h
|Tue 02h-03h
|Sun 02h-03h
|Canberra, Australia
|Mon 8pm-9pm
|Tue 3am-4am
|Sun 3am-4am
|Auckland, NZ
|Mon 10pm-11pm
|Tue 5am-6am
|Sun 5am-6am
In the table above please click a session for meeting time converted to your local time. If you encounter difficulty joining please post in Matrix back channel #thunderbird:mozilla.org or email us.
Hosts Wayne (Thunderbird Community Manager) and Jason (Marketing & Communications Manager), plus special guests from the Thunderbird team look forward to meeting you!
If you are unable to attend we hope you will submit your ideas or ask for assistance.
PLEASE NOTE: We’ll be recording this call for internal use and distribution only. In the future, we may explore publishing these on video platforms.
How To Join Community Office Hours By Phone
Meeting ID: 981 2417 3850
Password: 647025
Dial by your location
+1 646 518 9805 US (New York)
+1 669 219 2599 US (San Jose)
+1 647 558 0588 Canada
+33 1 7095 0103 France
+49 69 7104 9922 Germany
+44 330 088 5830 United Kingdom
Find your local number: https://mozilla.zoom.us/u/adPpRGsVms
