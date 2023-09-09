Thunderbird Community Office Hours Schedule For September 2023

Hello Thunderbird community! We’re bringing back monthly Office Hours, now with a Saturday option to make attendance more convenient. Please read the details below to learn how and when you can meet with us to share your feedback and ask questions.

Now that Thunderbird 115 Supernova has been released, we have a lot to discuss, plan, and do! And we’re rolling out monthly Office Hours sessions so that you can:

Share your Thunderbird experiences with us

Share your ideas for the future of Thunderbird

Discuss ways to get involved with Thunderbird

Ask us questions about Thunderbird and the Thunderbird Project

Meet new team members, and meet your fellow Thunderbird users

This month we’re hosting these sessions using Zoom (in the future we plan to stand up a dedicated Jitsi instance). You can easily participate using video, dialing in by phone, or asking questions in our community Matrix channel at #thunderbird:mozilla.org.

In the table above please click a session for meeting time converted to your local time. If you encounter difficulty joining please post in Matrix back channel #thunderbird:mozilla.org or email us.

Hosts Wayne (Thunderbird Community Manager) and Jason (Marketing & Communications Manager), plus special guests from the Thunderbird team look forward to meeting you!

If you are unable to attend we hope you will submit your ideas or ask for assistance.

PLEASE NOTE: We’ll be recording this call for internal use and distribution only. In the future, we may explore publishing these on video platforms.

How To Join Community Office Hours By Phone

Meeting ID: 981 2417 3850

Password: 647025

Dial by your location

+1 646 518 9805 US (New York)

+1 669 219 2599 US (San Jose)

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+33 1 7095 0103 France

+49 69 7104 9922 Germany

+44 330 088 5830 United Kingdom

Find your local number: https://mozilla.zoom.us/u/adPpRGsVms

