Thunderbird Community Office Hours Schedule For September 2023

Jason Evangelho 0 responses

Hello Thunderbird community! We’re bringing back monthly Office Hours, now with a Saturday option to make attendance more convenient. Please read the details below to learn how and when you can meet with us to share your feedback and ask questions.

Now that Thunderbird 115 Supernova has been released, we have a lot to discuss, plan, and do! And we’re rolling out monthly Office Hours sessions so that you can:

This month we’re hosting these sessions using Zoom (in the future we plan to stand up a dedicated Jitsi instance). You can easily participate using video, dialing in by phone, or asking questions in our community Matrix channel at #thunderbird:mozilla.org.

LocationSession 1 time conversion
10h-11h UTC
Monday, Sept 11

Zoom link
Session 2 time conversion
17h-18h UTC
Monday, Sept 11

Zoom link		Session 3 time conversion
17h-18h UTC
Saturday, Sept 16

Zoom link
Los Angeles, USA Mon 3am-4amMon 10am-12pmSat 10am-12pm
New York, USA Mon 6am-7amMon 1pm-2pmSat 1pm-2pm
São Paulo, Brazil Mon 07h-08hMon 14h-15hSat 14h-15h
Berlin, Germany Mon 12h-13hMon 19h-20hSat 19h-20h
Tokyo, Japan Mon 19h-20hTue 02h-03hSun 02h-03h
Canberra, AustraliaMon 8pm-9pmTue 3am-4amSun 3am-4am
Auckland, NZMon 10pm-11pmTue 5am-6amSun 5am-6am

In the table above please click a session for meeting time converted to your local time. If you encounter difficulty joining please post in Matrix back channel #thunderbird:mozilla.org or email us.

Hosts Wayne (Thunderbird Community Manager) and Jason (Marketing & Communications Manager), plus special guests from the Thunderbird team look forward to meeting you! 

If you are unable to attend we hope you will submit your ideas or ask for assistance.  

PLEASE NOTE: We’ll be recording this call for internal use and distribution only. In the future, we may explore publishing these on video platforms.

How To Join Community Office Hours By Phone

Meeting ID: 981 2417 3850
Password: 647025

Dial by your location
+1 646 518 9805 US (New York)
+1 669 219 2599 US (San Jose)
+1 647 558 0588 Canada
+33 1 7095 0103 France
+49 69 7104 9922 Germany
+44 330 088 5830 United Kingdom
Find your local number: https://mozilla.zoom.us/u/adPpRGsVms

