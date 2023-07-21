ThunderCast Podcast #3: Behind The Scenes Of Supernova
Hello Thunderbird family, and welcome back to a long-overdue episode of the ThunderCast! Ryan, Alex, and Jason get together to talk about the new features and improvements in Thunderbird 115 “Supernova.” But they also share WHY those features were developed, and what’s being worked on right now.
Plus, Ryan shares some breaking news about the future of the Thunderbird Project! It’s a casual, informative, behind-the-scenes chat.
USEFUL LINKS
- What’s New In 115 (Use Micah’s awesome slider!)
- Why We’re Rebuilding Thunderbird
- Thunderbird on Mastodon
- Thunderbird on Twitter
- Thunderbird on LinkedIn
- Full Episode Transcript
- Intro + Outro music by Hurricane Blonde
CHAPTERS FOR THUNDERCAST #3
- (00:00) – Intro
- (04:11) – The pulse of our users
- (11:16) – Moving to monthly releases
- (14:24) – Why the name “Supernova?”
- (15:39) – Explaining the new Thunderbird logo
- (23:22) – What’s New in Thunderbird 115?
- (32:09) – Explaining the Unified Toolbar
- (40:08) – Why the new icons matter
- (44:11) – You are my Density
- (53:52) – Jason gushes about the App Menu
- (01:01:01) – Finally! Sortable folder modes
- (01:05:17) – Ryan gushes about Cards view
- (01:08:37) – Championing customization
- (01:10:37) – The infamous mockup
- (01:12:00) – Addressing the address book
- (01:17:03) – Iterating to perfection
- (01:19:32) – Jason’s 2 hats
- (01:24:33) – The ThunderVerse!
