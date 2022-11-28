Thunderbird Android Update: K-9 Mail 6.400 Adds Customizable Swipe Actions

In what feels like the blink of an eye, four months have passed since announcing our plans for bringing Thunderbird to Android. The path to bringing you a great email experience on Android devices begins with K-9 Mail, which joined the Thunderbird product family earlier this summer.

As we work towards a modern redesign of desktop Thunderbird, we’re also working towards improving K-9 Mail as it begins its transition to Thunderbird mobile in Summer 2023.

Later this week, we’ll share a preview of K-9 Mail’s beautiful Message View redesign. Today, though, let’s talk about the newly released version 6.400.

K-9 Mail 6.400 Adds Customizable Swipe Features

Version 6.400 of K-9 Mail for Android begins rolling out today on F-Droid and Google’s Play Store. Dedicated to pursuing a modernized interface, the new version introduces customizable swipe actions.

K-9 Mail 6.400 introduces swipe actions, such as Archiving and Deleting. (Shown here in Dark Mode)

As you can see above, an intuitive swipe to the left or right can quickly delete or archive a message. But you’re obviously not limited to just those actions. You can customize both right and left swipe actions with the following options:

Toggle Selection

Mark as read/unread

Add/remove star

Archive

Delete

Spam

Move

To configure your own preferences, open the app menu (the 3 vertical lines on the top left of the app), and then: Settings ➡ General Settings ➡ Interaction ➡ Swipe Actions.

Swipe interactions extend to the full message view. When you’re reading a message, simply swipe left to navigate to the next message in your list, or swipe right to back up to the previous message.

K-9 Mail 6.400 introduces swipe actions, such as moving between your messages. (Shown here in Light Mode)

We also recently added integral OAuth 2.0 support for major email account providers like Google, Yahoo Mail, AOL Mail, Hotmail, and Microsoft (Office 365 and personal accounts).

Track Our Progress On The Thunderbird Android Roadmap

In addition to our Thunderbird Supernova roadmap, we’ve recently added a roadmap for Android Thunderbird. Track our progress and see what other features are in development by clicking here.

Then discuss the future of Thunderbird on Android on our public mailing list.

Where To Get K-9 Mail Version 6.400

Version 6.400 will start gradually rolling out today. As always, you can get it on the following platforms:

GitHub | F-Droid | Play Store

(Note that the release will gradually roll out on the Google Play Store, so please be patient if it doesn’t automatically update.)

Try New Features First: Join The K-9 Mail Beta!

As K-9 Mail transforms into Thunderbird for Android, be the first to try out new features and interface improvements by testing the Beta version.

GitHub releases → We publish all of our releases there. Beta versions are marked with a “Pre-release” label.

Play Store → You should be able to join the beta program using the Google Play Store app on the device. Look out for the “Join the beta” section in K-9 Mail’s detail page.

F-Droid → Unlike stable versions, beta versions on F-Droid are not marked with a “Suggested” label. You have to manually select such a version to install it. To get update notification for non-suggested versions you need to check ‘Settings > Expert mode > Unstable updates’ in the F-Droid app.