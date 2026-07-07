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Desktop settings research: what we learned from your feedback

9 responses

A few weeks ago, we conducted hour-long conversations with 10 of our users to dig deep into how you manage your preferences and configurations in Thunderbird desktop. While this specific research cycle focused on the desktop experience, our ultimate goal is a holistic strategy that ensures our mobile settings feel like a natural extension of your workspace.

Here is a quick look at what we discovered, what you valued, and how your feedback is actively shaping our design roadmap.

"Key themes" is written along the top of the graphic with 6 boxes under, noting each theme: trust, reduce the clutter, settings are setup once, hard to navigate, users manage their inbox like a to-do list/workflow, and configuring settings is confusing and time consuming.

What you told us

You are incredibly passionate about customization, and appreciate Thunderbird’s robust functionality. Overall, a common thread that stood out was that most of you want to set up your space once and then make small tweaks to your preferences, you want it to look modern, and navigate effortlessly without running into issues with technical jargon.

Here are the key themes that emerged from our conversations:

"Recommendations" is written along the top of the graphic with 6 boxes under, noting each theme: Demystify advanced settings, grouping one-time configurations, surface quick controls, group tasks, explain security and privacy practices, and pair with modern UI.

Improvements we want to make

We don’t want to just make minor fixes, we want to design a better workflow. Based on your feedback, here are the core design actions that will be driving our next phase focusing on general and account settings:

What’s next?

We are hitting the ground running with these insights. Right now, our team is actively:

  1. Finalizing our project scope to directly incorporate these research findings.
  2. Mapping out and proposing a streamlined information architecture for settings.
  3. Designing this layout holistically so that desktop preferences and mobile configurations

A massive thank you to everyone who offered their time and feedback for this study! We look forward to sharing more with you soon.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Tags: Desktop Feedback Research Settings

9 responses

Mid' wrote on

As a veeeery long time user (who said Netscape?) I’m wondering: didn’t the “sync” feature lack emerge from your research? Ok, not only limited to settings, but still. WDYT?

Aly Blenkin wrote on

We appreciate all your support over the years. To answer your question, we didn’t specifically ask the participants about “sync” in this round of research so that’s why it didn’t come up as a theme, but we know it’s an area that needs work!

William Skinner wrote on

Is 10 really a representative sample?
Far too much impenetrable jargon. e.g what does:”Clutter & noise: There is a strong desire to reduce workspace clutter and the cognitive “noise” within dense configuration menus.” mean in normal English? The very fact that you are using such jargon suggests to me that your focus group consisted of email geeks not non-technical end-users like me.

Aly Blenkin wrote on

Thanks for sharing your feedback. And good point on reducing jargon in our research summary! Reducing ‘workspace clutter’ and ‘noise’ means making the screen less distracting and overwhelming. When we have lots of menus, checkboxes, and settings packed closely together, it adds visual ‘noise’ and that makes it hard to focus on updating a preference and quickly getting back to your email.

Ten people is definitely not a representative sample for millions of users, and it was never meant to be. Our goal for the small-group interviews was to serve as a starting point. I mentioned this in the video where I call out some of the areas where we might have biases and how that’s impacting the research, but we didn’t include it in the blog post- I’ll be sure to make a better note of that next time!

And you’re absolutely right, we don’t want to design Thunderbird just for tech-savvy users! Our goal is to make it intuitive and easy to use for everyone! We shared an open research call on Topicbox and Reddit, but knowing not everyone looks there, we want to try other channels to speak to a range of people. We will actively look into new channels to recruit non-technical end-users in future rounds of research. If you have suggestions for where it would be helpful to share those research opportunities let us know!

Saulius S. wrote on

Hi Aly,

Thank you for explaining your research result.

I just wanted to point one thing that research has already confirmed – many (including myself) are using emails and Thunderbird in particular, as Todo even it’s not built for that and is not very convenient. If you could consider introducing Todo along with email functionality, that would be huge leap in productivity for users like us. For example, someone sends a request to produce the reports on Friday, I mark text in email body (or whole email) and create a todo entry from it with one-two clicks – that would be amazing.

Thank you
S

Aly Blenkin wrote on

Thanks so much for your feedback! It’s a really interesting theme emerging and I appreciate you sharing how it would improve your workflow! Creating a to-do workflow, wouldn’t be part of the settings work we are doing right now, but it’s something for us to consider doing more exploration around!

Kaligule wrote on

I would like to add another aspekt that might not have shown up in your research:

There is a community of people who don’t want to use a settings menu. The want to configure their software as plain text files (toml, yaml, json…). They often have systems in place to generate those files (ansible, puppet, nix home manager,…). And they hate it when their programs can only be configured via GUI.

This includes nerds like me, but also administrators that maintain many hundreds of workstations for companies or communities.

Thank you for Thunderbird

Aly Blenkin wrote on

Thank you for taking the time to share this feedback. There is definitely a group of users who prefer managing configurations via file-based workflows. To help me understand the problem a bit more, would you say the primary goal is maintaining consistency and control across multiple workstations or is it more about the efficiency of initial setup? While file-based configuration isn’t currently in scope for this specific redesign, it is certainly something we are keeping on our radar as we think about how to better serve advanced users and administrators in the future.

I’m not sure if you’ve tried Enterprise Policies, which is a JSON file you put in place to control the configuration of some high level settings, but not all of them. Our future goal is to consolidate our settings into a single config file for better control and backup for all the scenarios you mentioned.

Abromeit wrote on

Your findings seem completely correct. I invest a lot of time once to get the minimal, always correctly sorted interface i want – with only the buttons i need, where i expect them to be. I do the To-Do list thing. Also Thunderbird never failed me -too much- in all of the years. So, yes, there is an inherent trust.

But one thing is missing on the list: My blocker and annoyance number one is usually compatibility. Especially the compat. with Microsoft products has been a huge issue for me in the last year. This still needs a lot of work. And i’m sure you’re working on it. But this is really an easy to overlook topic, when it comes to further improve the seamless experience we all love.

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