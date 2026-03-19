Introducing our Public Roadmaps

At Thunderbird, we firmly believe in the strength of listening to our community’s needs and wants, and balancing it with our resources and capabilities. While this has always been part of our ethos, we want to start 2026 by making our goals easier to read and comprehend at roadmaps.thunderbird.net, where you will find our roadmaps for our Services and both the Thunderbird Desktop and Mobile products.

To better serve our community, we are making several thoughtful updates to how we build and communicate our roadmap. These key changes include clearer estimation practices, stronger strategic framing, and more transparent updates when priorities evolve.

Intentional Descriptions

You may notice that the descriptions of each roadmap item is written in very common, non-technical, language as much as possible. This is done purposefully, so that someone from any technical level can understand what we are trying to achieve. We have also tried to not be too verbose so that you, the reader, can be informed without being bored.

Regular Reviews and Updates

At the end of each calendar quarter, we will hold internal roadmap review meetings with each of the Desktop, Mobile, and Services teams. We will review the estimated progress and priority of each item and adjust the roadmap as needed.

Any changes to the roadmap will be clearly communicated to the tb-planning topicbox list.

What the Roadmap is and is not

We know that different companies and projects can approach the term “roadmap” differently so let’s be clear about what Thunderbird is providing.

This roadmap reflects our current priorities and the work we believe will have the greatest impact in 2026. While priorities can evolve as new information arises, we’re committed to reviewing progress quarterly and communicating any adjustments clearly and transparently.

Our public roadmap is focused on themes rather than individual tasks or bugs to fix. It is our directional plan that outlines the goals for this year. We view a roadmap as a plan to keep us on target, towards accomplishing broader goals, rather than a wishlist of bugs to fix.

Balancing Ideas with Capacity

Thunderbird thrives because of its community. Every year, we receive more great ideas than we have capacity to implement. Our responsibility is to focus on the initiatives that create the broadest impact while enduring the long-term health of the project.

That doesn’t mean individual ideas don’t matter. In fact, community input directly influences our roadmap over time. The updated roadmap process helps us be more clear about what we can take on right now, and how new ideas can shape what comes next.

If there’s something you’d love to see in Thunderbird, please share it. Momentum starts with voices like yours.