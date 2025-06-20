Get Thunderbird Donate
featured post title image

Thunderbird Mobile Progress Report: May 2025

Thunderbird for iOS

We’re growing a few more stars! We’re so happy to hear there is great interest in Thunderbird for iOS, and hope to reach a stage soon where you all can be more involved. Thank you, also, to those of you who’ve submitted an increasing number of ideas via Mozilla Connect.

Todd has been preparing the JMAP implementation for iOS, which will allow us to test the app with real data. We’re exploring the possibility of releasing the first community TestFlight a bit earlier by working directly with in-memory live data instead of syncing everything to a database upfront. The app may crash if your inbox has 30GB of email, but this approach should help us iterate more quickly. We still believe offline-first is the right path, and designing a database that supports this will follow soon after.

Further we’ve set up the initial localization infrastructure. This was surprisingly easy using Weblate’s translation propagation feature. We simply needed to add a new component to our Android localization project that pulls from the iOS repository. While Weblate doesn’t (yet?) auto-propagate when the component is set up, if there are changes across iOS and Android in the future, the strings will automatically apply to both products. 

Thunderbird for Android

We spent a lot of time thinking about the beta and making adjustments. Fast forward to June, we’re still experiencing a number of crashes. If you are running the beta, please report crashes and try to find out how to trigger them. If you are not using Beta, please give it a try and report back on the beta list or issue tracker. We’d greatly appreciate it! Here are a few updates worth noting for the month of May:

I also wanted to highlight the new Git Commit Guide that Wolf created to give us a little more stability in our commits and set expectations for pull requests. We have a few more docs coming up in June, stay tuned. 

You could be on this list next month, please get in touch if you’d like to help out!


Philipp Kewisch (he/him)
Thunderbird Mobile Engineering | Mozilla Thunderbird

Tags: Android Android Progress Report iOS K-9 Mail

5 responses

Dell wrote on

Saya tdk mengerti bahsa Inggris

Monica Ayhens-Madon wrote on

Kami sangat menyesal tidak memiliki alat penerjemahan yang lebih baik, tetapi kami harap Anda dapat menemukan beberapa alat untuk membantu blog ini! (diterjemahkan dengan Google)

Felton Armstrong wrote on

good work team

Monica Ayhens-Madon wrote on

Thank you!

Gregory wrote on

It’s really good I like it. Have you considered making some waves and doing what’s long been needed for mobile, flip the entire layout, everything you have now on top, at the bottom and all menus open flowing from the bottom up. This reaching to the top of these large phones needs to be remedied, not sure how tough that is in code?

