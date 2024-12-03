Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest – November 2024

Hello Thunderbird Community! Another adventurous month is behind us, and the team has emerged victorious from a number of battles with code, quirks, bugs and performance issues. Here’s a quick summary of what’s been happening across the front and back end teams as some of the team heads into US Thanksgiving:

Exchange Web Services support in Rust

November saw an increase in the number of team members contributing to the project and to the number of features shipped! Users on our Daily release channel can help to test newly-released features such as copy and move messages from EWS to another protocol, marking a message as read/unread, and local storage functionality. Keep track of feature delivery here.



If you aren’t already using Daily or Beta , please consider downloading to get early access to new features and fixes, and to help us uncover issues early.

Account Hub

Development of a refreshed account hub has reached the end of an important initial stage, so is entering QA review next week while we spin up tasks for phase 2 – taking place in the last few weeks of the year. Meta bug & progress tracking .

Global Database & Conversation View

Work to implement a long term database replacement is moving ahead despite some team members being held up in firefighting mode on regressions from patches which landed almost a year ago. Preliminary patches on this large-scale project are regularly pumped into the development ecosystem for discussion and review, with the team aiming to be back to full capacity before the December break.

In-App Notifications

With phase 1 of this project now complete, we’ve uplifted the feature to 134.0 Beta and notification tests will be activated this week. Phase 2 of the project is well underway, with some features accelerated and uplifted to form part of our phase 1 testing plan. Meta Bug & progress tracking .

Folder & Message Corruption

Some of the code we manage is now 20 years old and efforts are constantly under way to modernize, standardize and make things easier to maintain in the future. While this process is very rewarding, it often comes with unforeseen consequences which only come to light when changes are exposed to the vast number of users on our “ESR” channel who have edge cases and ways of using Thunderbird that are hard to recreate in our limited test environments.

The past few months have been difficult for our development team as they have responded to a wide range of issues related to message corruption. After a focused team effort, and help from a handful of dedicated users and saintly contributors, we feel that we have not only corrected any issues that were introduced during our recent refactoring, but also uncovered and solved problems that have been plaguing our users for years. And long may that continue! We’re here to improve things!

New Features Landing Soon

Several requested features have reached our Daily users and include…

If you want to see things as they land, and help squash early bugs, you can check the pushlog and try running daily . This would be immensely helpful for catching things early.

See you next month.

Toby Pilling

Senior Manager, Desktop Engineering