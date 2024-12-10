Thunderbird for Android November 2024 Progress Report

It’s been a while since our last update in August, and we’re glad to be back to share what’s been happening. Over the past few months, we’ve been fully focused on the Thunderbird for Android release, and now it’s time to catch you up. In this update, we’ll talk about how the launch went, the improvements we’ve made since then, and what’s next for the project.

A Milestone Achieved

Launching Thunderbird for Android has been an important step in extending the Thunderbird ecosystem to mobile users. The release went smoothly, with no hiccups during the Play Store review process, allowing us to deliver the app to you right on schedule.

Since its launch a month ago, the response has been incredible. Hundreds of thousands of users have downloaded Thunderbird for Android, offering encouragement and thoughtful feedback. We’ve also seen an influx of contributors stepping up to make their mark on the project, with around twenty people making their first contribution to the Thunderbird for Android and K-9 Mail repository since 8.0b1. Their efforts, along with your support, continue to inspire us every day.

Listening to Feedback

When we launched, we knew there were areas for improvement. As we’ve been applying our updates to both K-9 Mail and Thunderbird for Android, it won’t magically have all the bugs fixed with a new release over night. We’ve been grateful for the feedback in the beta testing group and the reviews, but also especially excited about those of you who spent a moment to appreciate by leaving a positive review. Your feedback has helped us focus on key issues like account selection, notifications, and app stability.

For account selection, the initial design used two-letter abbreviations from domain names, which worked for many users but caused confusion for users managing many similar accounts. A community contributor updated this to use letters from account names instead. We’re now working on adding custom icons for more personalization while keeping simple options available. Additionally, we resolved the confusing dynamic reordering of accounts, keeping them fixed while clearly indicating the active one.

Notifications have been another priority. Gmail users on K-9 faced issues due to new requirements from Google, which we’re working on. As a stop gap we’ve added a support article which will also be in the login flow from 8.2 onwards. Others have had trouble setting up push notifications or emails not arriving immediately, which you can read more about as well. Missed system error alerts have also been a problem, so we’re planning to bring notifications into the app itself in 2025, providing a clearer way to address actions.

There are many smaller issues we’ve been looking at, also with the help of our community, and we look forward to making them available to you.

Addressing Stability

App stability is foundational to any good experience, and we regularly look at the data Google provides to us. When Thunderbird for Android launched, the perceived crash rate was alarmingly high at 4.5%. We found that many crashes occurred during the first-time user experience. With the release of version 8.1, we implemented fixes that dramatically reduced the crash rate around 0.4%. The upcoming 8.2 update will bring that number down further.

The Year Ahead

The mobile team at MZLA is heading into well deserved holidays a bit early this year, but next year we’ll be back with a few projects to keep you productive while reading email on the go. Our mission is for you to fiddle less with your phone. If we can reduce the time you need between reading emails and give you ways to focus on specific aspects of your email, we can help you stay organized and make the most of your time. We’ll be sharing more details on this next year.

While we’re excited about these plans, the success of Thunderbird for Android wouldn’t be possible without you. Whether you’re using the app, contributing code, or sharing your feedback, your involvement is the lifeblood of this project.

If K-9 Mail or Thunderbird for Android has been valuable to you, please consider supporting our work with a financial contribution. Thunderbird for Android relies entirely on user funding, and your support is essential to ensure the sustainability of open-source development. Together, we can continue improving the app and building a better experience for everyone.