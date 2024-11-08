VIDEO: Q&A with Mark Surman

Last month we had a great chat with two members of the Thunderbird Council, our community governance body. This month, we’re looking at the relationship between Thunderbird and our parent organization, MZLA, and the broader Mozilla Foundation. We couldn’t think of a better way to do this than sitting down for a Q&A with Mark Surman, president of the Mozilla Foundation.

In many ways, last month’s office hours was a perfect lead-in to this month’s, as our community and Mozilla have been big parts of the Thunderbird Story. Even though this year marks 20 years since Thunderbird 1.0, Thunderbird started as ‘Minotaur’ alongside ‘Phoenix,’ the original name for Firefox, in 2003. Heather, Monica, and Mark all discuss Thunderbird’s now decades-long journey, but this chat isn’t just about our past. We talk about what we hope is a a long future, and how and where we can lead the way.

If you’ve been a long-time user of Thunderbird, or are curious about how Thunderbird, MZLA, and the Mozilla Foundation all relate to each other, this video is for you.

We’re so grateful to Mark for joining us, and turning an invite during a chat at Mozweek into reality! We hope this video gives a richer context to Thunderbird’s past as it highlights one of the main characters in our long story.

