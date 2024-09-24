VIDEO: The Thunderbird Council

The Thunderbird Council is an important part of the Thunderbird story, and one of the main reasons we’re still around. In this month’s office hours, we sat down to chat with one of the very first Thunderbird Council members, Patrick Cloke, and one of the newest, Danny Colin, to discuss what this key group does and offers advice for those thinking about running in future elections.

Next month, we’ll put out a call for questions on social media and on the relevant TopicBox mailing lists for our next Office Hours, which will feature Ryan Sipes, Managing Director of Product at MZLA and Mark Surman, executive director of the Mozilla Foundation!

While Thunderbird has been around almost 20 years, the Council hasn’t always been a part of it. In 2012, Mozilla discontinued support for Thunderbird as a product, but our community stepped in. In 2014, core contributors met in Toronto and elected the first Thunderbird Council to guide the project. For many years, the council was responsible for the day-to-day responsibilities, including development, budgeting, and hiring. While MZLA now handles those operations, the council has an even more crucial role. In the video, Danny and Patrick explain how the modern-day council works with MZLA and serves as the community’s voice.

Want to know more about what council members do, or who can run for council? Our guests provide honest and encouraging answers to these questions. Basically, if you’re an active contributor who cares about Thunderbird, you might consider running!

Watch, Read, and Get Involved

We’re so grateful to Danny and Patrick for joining us! We hope this video helps explain more about the Thunderbird Council’s role, and even encourages some of you who are active Thunderbird contributors to consider running in the future. And if you’re not an active contributor yet, go to our website to learn how to get involved!

VIDEO (Also on Peertube):

Thunderbird Council Resources: