VIDEO: How to Answer Thunderbird Questions on Mozilla Support

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of our favorite superheroes are the community members who provide Thunderbird support on the Mozilla Support (SUMO) forums. The community members who help others get to the root of their problems are everyday heroes, and this video shows what it takes to become one of them. Spoiler – you don’t need a spider bite or a tragic origin story! All it takes is patience, curiosity, and a little work.

In our next Office Hours, we’ll be chatting with our Thunderbird Council! One week before we record, we’ll put out a call for questions on social media and on the relevant TopicBox mailing lists. And if you have an idea for an Office Hours you’d like to see, let us know in the comments or email us at officehours@thunderbird.net.

Office Hours: Thunderbird Support (Part 2)

In the sleeper sequel hit of the summer, we sat down to chat with Wayne Mery, who in addition to his work with releases, is our Community Manager as well. Like Roland, Wayne has been with the project practically from the start, and was one of the first MZLA employees. If you’ve spent any time on SUMO, our subreddit, or Bugzilla, chances are you’ve seen Wayne in action helping users.

In this chat and demo, Wayne walks us through the steps to becoming a support superhero. The SUMO forums are community-driven, and (every additional contributor means more knowledge and hopefully fewer unanswered questions.) (This would be a good sport for something about the power of community in open source, and how many of us who got into open source as a career started as volunteers in forums like these.)

The video includes:

The structure and markup language of the SUMO Forums

How to find questions that need answering

Where to meet and chat with other volunteers online

A demonstration of the forum’s workflow

A very helpful DOs and DON’Ts guide

A demo where Wayne answers new questions to show his advice in action

Watch, Read, and Get Involved

This chat helps demystify how we and the global community provide support for Thunderbird users. We hope it and the included deck inspire you to share your knowledge, experience, and problem-solving skills. It’s a great way to get involved with Thunderbird – whether you’re a new or experienced user!

VIDEO (Also on Peertube):

WAYNE’S PRESENTATION: