featured post title image

Thunderbird goes to GUADEC 2024

GUADEC is the annual GNOME conference and this year it was in beautiful Denver, Colorado. Why are we writing about this on the Thunderbird blog? I’m so glad you asked. Thunderbird was there and our very own Ryan Sipes gave a compelling keynote talk!

Ryan’s GUADEC 2024 Keynote

Ryan gave a brief history lesson of Thunderbird, detailed how we survived tough times, and what exciting new things we are working on, including our recent Supernova release.

Thunderbird’s Ryan Sipes presenting at Guadec (Photo by: Dayne Pillow, 2024)

While Thunderbird is cross platform, Ryan highlighted our current focus on native integration with Linux systems, starting with an initial implementation of a Linux system tray icon. We are committed to our Linux users more than ever, no matter their choice of desktop environment, packaging type, or flavor of Linux.

Thunderbird’s Ryan Sipes presenting at Guadec (Photo by: Dayne Pillow, 2024)

Thunderbird in the Hallway Track

Besides Ryan’s talk, there were several meaningful conversations, relevant to various aspects of Thunderbird.

Overall, this year’s GUADEC was an excellent week of collaboration, where we shared many wonderful ideas and strengthened our comradery. Thunderbird’s presence at this conference showed us where we can work with the broader GNOME community and support one another in a way that benefits all of our users. We thank the GNOME foundation for the excellent organization.

Guadec 2024 attendees (Photo by: Dayne Pillow, 2024)

Let the collaboration continue!

Lamy wrote on

I switched on my telemetry. Thanks 🙂

Lamy wrote on

Thanks for making us understand why switching on telemetry is not an issue with Thunderbird. Would be nice if there is a button next to the settings (where we enable telemetry) to see what exactly is being shared, so it can make people more understandable about it.

Monica Ayhens-Madon wrote on

Oh, this is a GREAT suggestion, and we’ll relay it to the team! Thanks for this – and for turning your telemetry on! \o/

Monica Ayhens-Madon wrote on

So we’ve shared this with the team – would you also be willing to submit this as an idea to https://connect.mozilla.org? This is a great way to also get more community feedback!

