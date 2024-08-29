Plan Less, Do More: Introducing Appointment By Thunderbird

We’re excited to share a new project we’ve been working on at Thunderbird called Appointment. Appointment makes it simple to schedule meetings with anyone, from friends and family to colleagues and strangers. Escape the endless email threads trying to find a suitable meeting time across multiple time zones and organizations.

With Appointment, you can easily share your customized availability and let others schedule time on your calendar. It’s simple and straightforward, without any clutter.





If you have tried similar tools, Appointment will feel familiar, while capturing what’s unique about Thunderbird: it’s open source and built on our fundamental values of privacy, openness, and transparency. In the future, we intend for Appointment to be part of a wider suite of helpful products enhancing the core Thunderbird experience. Our ambition is to provide you with not only a first-rate email application but a hub of productivity tools to make your days more efficient and stress-free.

We’ll be rolling out Appointment in phases, continuing to improve it as we open up access to more people. It’s currently in closed beta, so we encourage you to sign up for our waiting list. Let us know what features you find valuable and any improvements you’d like to see. Your feedback will be invaluable as we make this tool as useful and seamless as possible.

To that end, the development repository for Appointment is publicly available on Github, and we encourage any future testers or contributors to get involved and build this with us.





Free yourself from cluttered scheduling apps and never-ending email threads. The simplicity of Appointment lets you find that perfect meeting time, without wasting your precious time.