Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest: July 2024

Hello Thunderbird Community! As we say goodbye to the month of July, we look back at our major accomplishments and the release of a new ESR version.

ESR Released!

Thunderbird 128 “Nebula” is finally out and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

We fixed more than 1400 bugs, included multiple new features, cleaned up a lot of old code, and enabled Rust development. There’s too much to list so if you’re interested please visit our fancy 128 What’s New Page, blog post, and Release notes to get a much deeper overview of all the juicy things you will get.

We do lots of QA and beta testing, but sometimes major issues are only exposed after significant public testing. That’s why we always roll out a new ESR release gradually. Once we’re confident no problems or regressions exist, we’ll turn on automatic updates — probably towards the end of August.

However, we have enabled manual updates for Windows and macOS users. If you open the About dialogue, you should receive a prompt to update.

If you’re using Flatpak or Snap on Linux, you are probably on version 128 already. For those who receive Thunderbird updates through their Linux distribution’s repositories, the experience may vary depending on the package maintainer. We don’t have control over that, so please reach out to your distro’s maintainer and ask if they have a timeline.

Linux System Tray

A 25-year-old bug was finally fixed!

If you’re running Daily on Linux, you probably noticed a fancy new system tray icon with a quick action to shut down Thunderbird. This is merely the first step towards a more native integration of Thunderbird inside your operating system, not just Linux.

Stay tuned for more improvements and expansion of this new feature. We promise we’ll try to not take another 25 years!

Folder Compaction Cleanup

Our fight to improve folder compaction and solve for good the issue of tmp files bubbling up in size seems to have come to an end. It was challenging to identify the problem, and even more to create a consistent reproducible scenario.

As all the users affected seem to confirm the disappearance of the issue, we took some time to create a migration to clean up those large leftover temporary files polluting your profile.

We’re gonna run this code in Daily and Beta for a few more weeks to make sure it’s safe and tested properly before uplifting it to ESR.

Exchange

As we continue the implementation of a few more features to make sure the full experience is reliable and complete-looking, we decided to switch the preference ON by default on Daily, in order to invite more testing and gather feedback and bugs as early as possible.

If you’re running Daily and have an Exchange account, please consider setting it up in Thunderbird and report any bug you might encounter.

As usual, if you want to see things as they land you can always check the pushlog and try running daily, which would be immensely helpful for catching bugs early.

See ya next month,

Alessandro Castellani (he, him)

Director, Desktop and Mobile Apps