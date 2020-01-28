Thunderbird’s New Home

Philipp Kewisch

20 responses

As of today, the Thunderbird project will be operating from a new wholly owned subsidiary of the Mozilla Foundation, MZLA Technologies Corporation. This move has been in the works for a while as Thunderbird has grown in donations, staff, and aspirations. This will not impact Thunderbird’s day-to-day activities or mission: Thunderbird will still remain free and open source, with the same release schedule and people driving the project.

There was a time when Thunderbird’s future was uncertain, and it was unclear what was going to happen to the project after it was decided Mozilla Corporation would no longer support it. But in recent years donations from Thunderbird users have allowed the project to grow and flourish organically within the Mozilla Foundation. Now, to ensure future operational success, following months of planning, we are forging a new path forward. Moving to MZLA Technologies Corporation will not only allow the Thunderbird project more flexibility and agility, but will also allow us to explore offering our users products and services that were not possible under the Mozilla Foundation. The move will allow the project to collect revenue through partnerships and non-charitable donations, which in turn can be used to cover the costs of new products and services.

Thunderbird’s focus isn’t going to change. We remain committed to creating amazing, open source technology focused on open standards, user privacy, and productive communication. The Thunderbird Council continues to  steward the project, and the team guiding Thunderbird’s development remains the same.

Ultimately, this move to MZLA Technologies Corporation allows the Thunderbird project to hire more easily, act more swiftly, and pursue ideas that were previously not possible. More information about the future direction of Thunderbird will be shared in the coming months.

20 responses

Post a comment

  1. Valentin wrote on :

    I wish you good luck with the project. I am a long time Thunderbird user and also a donor to Mozilla Foundation. I wish to see a mobile app in the near future.

    All the best!

    Reply

    1. Philipp Kewisch wrote on :

      Mobile has been a much requested feature. It is also an entirely new product, but we have this on our radar to see how and when it would fit in. Thank you!

      Reply

  2. Kent James wrote on :

    Congratulations on making an important transition, that will hopefully allow you to really hire staff as well as add additional sources of income.

    Reply

    1. Philipp Kewisch wrote on :

      Thank you so much Kent, your comment means a lot to me. We’re super excited about this transition, it does open the path to new possibilities in receiving income.

      Reply

  3. Mike Augenblick wrote on :

    Excellent . I have been using Thunderbird in lieu of Outlook & now can continue…

    Reply

  4. Croydon wrote on :

    Is there a place I can read more about MZLA Technologies Corporation?

    Reply

    1. Philipp Kewisch wrote on :

      This is likely the first piece of information about MZLA you’ll see. Let us know if you have specific questions we can help answer.

      Reply

  5. Martin Dougiamas wrote on :

    Thanks for the clear explanation and noble goals, brother

    Just make sure no thin wedge edges get in

    Reply

  6. Pete Compton wrote on :

    Sounds great, and I wish you much success on T’bird’s new path.

    However, meanwhile, PayPal sent notice today Mozilla Foundation canceled my automatic monthly donation to Thunderbird. I would like to continue to support your team on a monthly basis. How do I do this from this point on?

    Also meanwhile: Thank you and your team for continuing to develop and support what IMHO is the best email/chat/RSS client out there.

    Reply

    1. Philipp Kewisch wrote on :

      Hi Pete, thank you for renewing your vow to support Thunderbird! You should be getting a separate email on how to continue to give to Thunderbird with all necessary instructions. Let us know if something is unclear or you are not getting that email.

      Reply

  7. Will Owen wrote on :

    While I have no intention of stopping my small monthly donation, I do wish there were a clear way to address the limitations and shortcomings of Thunderbird on my iMac. The fact that so many files in so many of my daily inbox messages have to be cleared manually, instead of simply opening as they do in the browser, adds as much as an extra 30-40 minutes of wasted time every day, but there is no obvious way for me to ask for either a reason or a possible workaround.

    FWIW, I’m currently running OS X El Capitan 10:11:6, though I should probably update that. However, OS updates have never made my use of Thunderbird any easier.

    Reply

    1. Philipp Kewisch wrote on :

      We’d love to hear more about your use cases. I’m not quite sure I understand what you’d like to have cleared automatically or opened in the browser. If you have a feature request you can check bugzilla.mozilla.org, or if you think it might be solveable via support please check support.mozilla.org/products/thunderbird.

      Reply

  8. Steve Yates wrote on :

    Good news but I do hope the future doesn’t involve any need to introduce ads.

    Reply

    1. Philipp Kewisch wrote on :

      Introducing ads doesn’t sound like something our users would enjoy, so I am not anticipating this would be the case. We’d like to be able to add services or features that provide a benefit and align with our values. Thanks for bringing it up!

      Reply

      1. Rith Antony wrote on :

        My first reaction too, as soon as I saw the word “Corporation”. no doubt, my view is skewed.

        Reply

  9. Evan wrote on :

    Great news! I hope this means support for Microsoft Office 365 MFA (Modern Auth) will become a priority. I’m dying for a good Linux email client that will work on Microsoft.

    Reply

    1. Philipp Kewisch wrote on :

      This change won’t specifically increase the priority of the MFA feature, but this is an area we are monitoring. Supporting MFA for enterprise installs is something that may require changes from Microsoft and we’ll see if we can follow up with our end of it soon after. Thanks for the feedback!

      Reply

  10. Asai Vanson wrote on :

    Write access to LDAP, FTW!

    Reply

  11. Oumarou HEBIE wrote on :

    I hope this will maintain the core values of Thunderbird. I have been using it long time before knowing practically Outlook in business context. Thunderbird is the first client e-mail I used in my life. I had no mean at this time to contribute. Since I got a little regular revenue I could not avoid contributing to this project. My little contribution is not important and it can do nothing important and I know that. For me it is just an encouragement so that you know that your great work and values are recognized in the remote areas of this mercantile world. This encouragement will continue. Please ! Just keep the core values of the project.
    Oumarou from Dakar, Senegal – West Africa.

    Reply

    1. Philipp Kewisch wrote on :

      Thank you for your kind words Oumarou. You mention your contribution is not important, but I think quite the contrary is true. Every little donation plays a part in making Thunderbird a success, and we couldn’t do it without you. This transition does not include making any changes to our core values, we feel they are vital to keeping the internet open and accessible to all and would like to play our part to ensure this remains.

      Reply

Post Your Comment