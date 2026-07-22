Thunderbird 153 “Meadow” is out now!

As we head into the summer months, a new Extended Support Release (ESR) is in full bloom. Thunderbird 153 “Meadow” is out now, and from all of us at MZLA, the Thunderbird Council, and our global community of contributors, we can’t wait for you to try it out.

“Meadow” builds on Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse,” along with the steady stream of features and improvements that have landed in the Monthly Release channel over the past year. This release makes first-time setup smoother with a redesigned Account Hub, brings native Microsoft Exchange support out into the open, and lets Thunderbird take on the colors of your desktop. Add privacy-minded networking, friendlier notifications, and a healthy crop of refinements, and Meadow is ready to grow with you.

Easier Account Creation The all-new Account Hub makes setting up accounts faster and more intuitive than ever, with improved autodiscover, automatic protocol detection, and automatic setup of connected calendars and address books.

Address Book Setup The new Account Hub modal lets you set up all types of local and remote address books. Existing email accounts are automatically scanned to detect available address books that haven’t been configured yet.

Microsoft Exchange Support We’ve added full support for Exchange email servers via Exchange Web Services: set up Microsoft Exchange accounts natively to read, manage, and write emails, no add-ons required. Experimental Microsoft Graph support is already in core but temporarily disabled behind a preference while we finish it, with full support plus Calendar and Address Book integration aimed for later this year.

Accent Colors Meadow now inherits your operating system’s accent color to match your preferred look. You can also customize your colors with the new accent color settings in the Appearance tab.

Do More From Your Notifications Mark an email as read, delete it, flag it as spam, and more right from the native notifications on your operating system.

In addition to these headline features, there’s a whole host of other updates you’ll love, including:

OAuth in Browser Thunderbird now supports OAuth authentication directly in your default browser. Login With Thundermail If you have a Thundermail account, you can sign in to Thunderbird with one-click authentication in the Account Hub.

Folder Sorting An improved UI and better visual indicators make sorting your emails easier than ever. Bug Fixes and Improvements Thousands of bug fixes and performance improvements bring you the smooth, reliable Thunderbird experience you expect.

Looking Forward

Thunderbird 153 “Meadow” might seem soothing and calm, but we’re excited to get these features into your hands. And if you’d like updates like these more often, there’s no need to wait for the annual release: switching to Thunderbird Release gets you new updates on a monthly basis.

Thunderbird 153 Availability for Windows, Linux, and macOS

Even with QA and beta testing, any major software release may have issues that only surface after significant public use. That’s why we’re rolling out automatic updates gradually, enabling them more broadly as we confirm everything is stable.

Manual upgrade to 153 is now enabled via Help > About — you can upgrade now or wait to receive automatic updates. Thunderbird 153.0 is also offered as a direct download from thunderbird.net. Be sure to select ‘Thunderbird Extended Support Release’ in the ‘Release Channel’ drop-down menu.

For Linux users running Thunderbird from the Snap or Flatpak, 153 will be available within the next few weeks. Likewise, Thunderbird 153 will arrive on the Microsoft Store by mid-July.

Full release notes can be found here.

If you have any issues, please reach out to support.

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