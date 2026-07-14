Community Office Hours: A Thundermail Update

Our Community Office Hours series is all about connecting with the people behind Thunderbird and our products, and sharing the work that’s happening behind the scenes. These conversations are a chance to learn more about the direction of our projects and to hear directly from the people making it happen.

In this episode, we are talking about Thundermail!

Since we first shared our plans for Thundermail, we have seen an incredible amount of excitement, curiosity, and thoughtful feedback from the community of early bird testers. In this Community Office Hours session, members of the Thunderbird team sit down to talk about the project’s vision, share where things stand today, and answer some of the questions we’ve been getting along the way.

In this conversation, you’ll hear about:

Progress since the initial announcement of Thunderbird Pro and Thundermail

Many of the community’s questions submitted via Reddit.

What we’re working on next and what you can expect in the months ahead.

One of the best parts of Community Office Hours is the opportunity to have open conversations with our community. Your questions, ideas, and feedback help shape Thunderbird and its products, and we are excited to keep sharing updates as Thundermail continues to evolve.

Resources

Resources for Suggesting Features:

Thunderbird on Desktop and Mobile – https://connect.mozilla.org

Thundermail and Thunderbird Pro – https://ideas.tb.pro

Resources for diving into Thundermail:

Thundermail (and other services) roadmap: https://roadmaps.thunderbird.net/en-US/services/

Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/ThunderbirdPro/

Thunderbird Pro addon repo that is now shipped natively in Thunderbird: https://github.com/thunderbird/tbpro-add-on

Thunderbird Accounts repo: https://github.com/thunderbird/thunderbird-accounts

Webmail client repo: https://github.com/thunderbird/stormbox

Appointment repo: https://github.com/thunderbird/appointment

Thundermail deployment repo: https://github.com/thunderbird/thundermail-deploy

SieveConnect repo: https://github.com/philpennock/sieve-connect

Resources for Getting Help with Thunderbird:

Thunderbird for Android Support Channel (Matrix) – https://matrix.to/#/#tb-android:mozilla.org

Thunderbird Desktop Support Channel (Matrix) – https://matrix.to/#/#thunderbird:mozilla.org