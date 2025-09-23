State of the Thunder 12: Community, Android, and Mozilla Connect

We’re back with our twelfth episode of the State of the Thunder! In this episode, we’re talking about community initiatives, filling you in on Android development, and finishing our updates on popular Mozilla Connect requests.

Austin RiverHacks and Ask-A Fox

Thunderbird is a Silver sponsor for Austin RiverHacks NASA Space Apps Challenge 2025! If you’re in or around Austin, Texas from October 4th-5th, and want to join an in-person event where curious minds delve into NASA data to tackle real-life problems, we’d love to see you.

This week (as in right now! Check it out and get involved!), we’re joining forces with Firefox for the Ask-A-Fox event on Mozilla Support! Earn swag, join an incredible community, and help fellow Thunderbird users on desktop and Android! Want a great overview of how to contribute to SUMO? Watch our Community Office Hours with advice on getting started.

Android Plans for Q4 2025

It’s hard to believe we’re almost into the last three months of the year! We’ve just released our joint July/August Mobile Progress report. We also want to give you all an update on our overall progress on the roadmap we created at the beginning of the year.

The new Account Drawer, currently in Beta, isn’t finished yet. We’re still working on real, proper unified folders! We’ll have mockups of the account drawer progress before the end of the month and more info in the next beta’s release notes. We’ll also have updates soon on message list status notifications (similar to the desktop). In the single message view, we have improvements coming! This includes making attachments quicker to see and open.

The battle for proper IMAP fetch continues. Different server setups complicate this struggle, but we want to get this right, nonetheless. This will bring the Android app more on par with other emails apps.

Unfortunately, work on things like message sync, notifications, and Android 15 might delay features like HTML signatures.

Mozilla Connect Updates, Continued

We’re tackling more of the most frequently requested changes and features on Mozilla Connect, and we’re answering questions about native operating system integration, conversation view, and Thunderbird Pro related features!

Native Operating System Integration

When your operating system is capable of something Thunderbird isn’t, we share your frustration. We want things like OS-native progress bars that show you how downloads are going. We’ve started work on OS-native notification actions, like deleting messages. We love how helpful and time-saving this is, and want to expand it to things like calendar reminders.

There’s possibility and limitation in this, thanks to both Firefox and the OS itself. Firefox enables us more than it restricts us. For example, our work on the progress bar comes straight from Firefox code. Though there are some limits, and Thunderbird’s different needs as a mail client sometimes mean we need to improve an aspect of Firefox to enable further development. But the beauty of open source means we can contribute our improvements upstream! The OS often constrains us more. For example, we’d love snoozeable native OS calendar notifications, but they just aren’t possible yet.

Conversation View

We just finished an entire in-person work week focused on this in Vancouver! Conversation view, if you’re not familiar with it, includes ALL messages in a conversation, including your replies and messages moved to different folders. This feature, along with others, depends on having a single database for all messages in Thunderbird. Our current database doesn’t do this; instead, each folder is its own database.

The new SQLite database, which we’re calling Panorama, will enable a true Conversation View. During the work week, we thought about (and visualized) what the UI will look like. Having developers and designers in the same room was incredibly helpful for a complicated change. (Having a gassy Boston Terrier in said room, less so.) The existing code expects the current database, so we’ll have to rebuild a lot and carefully consider our decisions. The switch to the new database will probably occur next year after the Extended Support Release, behind a preference.

This change will help Thunderbird behave like a modern email client! Moving to Panorama will not only move us into the future, but into the present.

Thunderbird Pro Related-Requests

Three Mozilla Connect requests (Expanding Firefox Relay, a paid Mozilla email domain, and a Thunderbird webmail) were all out of our control once. But now, with the upcoming Thunderbird Pro offerings, these all will be possible! We’re even experimenting with a webmail experience for Thundermail, in addition to using Thunderbird (or even another email client if you want.) We’ll have an upcoming State of the Thunder dedicated to Thunderbird Pro with more info and updates!

