Monthly Release 141 Recap

We’re launching a brand new series that will highlight features and improvements with Thunderbird 141.0 – your front row ticket to Thunderbird’s monthly enhancements! (No more waiting in the wings so to speak). Learn what’s new, why it matters, and how it’ll transform your inbox experience.

In March, we introduced a new monthly Release channel and swapped it as the default option on the Thunderbird.net downloads page.

As a quick refresher, Thunderbird now offers two core release channel options:

Release Channel: Updated monthly with new features, performance boosts, and bug fixes as they land. ESR (Extended Support Release): Receives all of the above in one major annual update, focusing on stability, with point security and stability patches in between.

While both versions are equally stable, the Release channel provides faster access to cutting-edge tools and optimizations, while the ESR channel may provide more stability when using add-ons with Thunderbird.

Feedback on the Release channel has been overwhelmingly positive, with many users transitioning from ESR. To join them:

Visit the Release download portal: Thunderbird Release Page.

Explore detailed comparisons and migration guides.

Now that we’ve gotten the formalities out of the way, let’s jump in to what’s new in 141.0!

New Features

Warning for Expiring PGP Keys

Thunderbird loves PGP like cats adore cardboard boxes! We prioritize user trust by making end-to-end encrypted email simple for everyone, from newcomers to experienced users. To help you get started or refresh your knowledge, our team and volunteers have written an excellent introduction to the topic, as well as a How-to and FAQ.

Key expiration serves as a security safeguard, requiring proactive renewal procedures that reinforce operational encryption competencies.

What changed:

Your warning light is lit: If your public key expires in 31 days, Thunderbird now flashes a red alert in the compose window. No post-expiry panic!

Why it matters:

Safety net: A key that auto-expires nudges you to refresh it.

Piece of mind: Before Thunderbird told you after-the-fact your key died. Now? Your inbox is proactive.

Archive from OS Notifications

The improvements to native notifications keep coming. Now, in addition to deleting a message, marking it as spam, or starring it, you can archive a message directly from your operating system’s notifications.

By default, the notifications you see include “Mark as Read” and “Delete”, however they can be customized further by going to Thunderbird Settings → General→ Incoming Mails and clicking on Customize.

Here you can select the information you want to see in your notification, as well as the actions you’d like to perform with it.

What changed:

New mail notifications have added the ‘Archive’ action.

Why it matters:

No need to go into the Thunderbird app to archive an incoming email now. More actions in notifications give you time to do the things you want, instead of managing your inbox.

Bug Fixes

Prioritize Link Hover URL in Status Bar

Thunderbird includes numerous features to protect you from suspicious mail and bad actors. One of these tools involves checking the URL of a link by hovering your mouse over the link text. The status bar would display the link URL, but it could be overwritten in fractions of a second by “Downloading message” and “Opening folder” messages. We’ve fixed this, and now the URL you’re hovering over will get priority in the status bar.

What changed:

Hovering over a link in an email will display it in the status bar without being immediately overwritten by other messages.

Why it matters:

Knowing where an email wants to send you is a major security boost, especially with the widespread threat of phishing emails.

Dots, Dashes, and Advanced Address Book Search

Three months ago, a community member noted that while the CardBook add-on could find phone numbers that used dots for separators, the Advanced Address Book Search in Thunderbird could not. Since we want users to be able to find contacts, and use the phone number formatting they want as well, we’ve built this ability into Thunderbird.

What changed:

The advanced address book in Thunderbird now recognizes phone numbers that use dots for separators.

Why it matters:

Saves time: Finds contacts faster and more accurately, no matter their format or storage location, eliminating need for manual cleanup or repeat searches.

Performance Improvements

Message List Scroll

To address message list scrolling performance, we adjusted how new rows are rendered but inadvertently introduced display delays. We’re reverting to the original row-handling method to properly assess performance impact before considering this change for Extended Support Release adoption. This allows precise measurement of optimizations against potential trade-offs, ensuring reliable performance in production environments.

What changed:

Reverting back to the previous method for how rows are updated.

Why it matters: