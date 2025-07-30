State of the Thunder: Answering Community Questions!

For the past few months, we’ve been talking about our roadmaps and development and answering community questions in a video and podcast series we call “State of the Thunder.” We’ve decided, after your feedback, to also cover them in a blog, for those who don’t have time to watch or listen to the entire session.

This session is focused on answering inquiries from the community, and we’ve got the questions and summaries of the answers (with helpful links to resources we mentioned)! This series runs every two weeks, and we’ll be creating blogs from here on in. If you have any questions you’d like answered, please feel free to include them in the comments!

Supporting and Sustaining FOSS Projects We Use

Question: As we move toward having more traditionally commercial offerings with services that are built on top of other projects, what is our plan in helping those projects’ maintenance (and financial) sustainability? If we find a good model, can we imagine extending it to our apps, too?

Answer: Right now, the only project we’re using to help build Thunderbird Pro is Stalwart, and we’ll have more details on how we’re using it soon. But we absolutely want to make sure the project gets financial support from us to support its sustainability and well-being. We want to play nice!

Appointment and Assist are from scratch, and Sync is from abandoned Firefox code, and so there isn’t another project to support with those. But to go back to a point Ryan Sipes has frequently made, while people can use all of these tools for free by self-hosting, they can subscribe as a way of both simplifying their usage and making sure these projects are supported for regular maintenance and a long life.

Future UI Settings Plans

Question: The interface is difficult to customize but more importantly is difficult to discover all the options available because they’re scattered around settings, account settings, top menu bar, context menus, etc. 140 Introduced the Appearance section in the settings, any plans to continue this effort with some more drastic restructuring of the UI?

Answer: Yes, we do have plans! We know the existing UI isn’t the most welcoming, since it is so powerful and we don’t want to overwhelm users with every option they can configure. We have a roadmap that’s almost ready to share that involves restructuring Account Settings. Right now, individual settings are very scattered, and we want to group things together into related sections that can all be changed at the same time. We want to simplify discoverability to make it easier to customize Thunderbird without digging into the config panel.

Account Setup and Manual Configuration

Question: Using manual configuration during email setup has become more difficult with time with the prioritization of email autoconfiguration.

Answer: Unfortunately, manual setup has confused a lot of casual users, which is why we’ve prioritized autodiscovery and autosetup. We’ve done a lot of exploration and testing with our Design team, and in turn they’ve done a lot of discussion and testing with our community. You can see some of these conversations in our UX mailing list. And even if you have to start the process, there is a link in it to edit the configuration manually. Ultimately, we have to have a balance between less technical and more technical users, and to be as usable and approachable as we can to the former.

Balancing Complexity and Simplicity

Question: Thunderbird is powerful with a lot of options but it should have more. Any plans to integrate ImportExportTools (and other add-ons) and add more functionalities?

Answer: Thunderbird’s Add-ons are often meant for users who like more complexity! When we tackle this question, there’s two issues that come to mind. First, several developers get financial support from their users, and we want to be mindful of that. Second is the eternal question of how many features are too many features? We already have this issue in feedback between “Thunderbird doesn’t have enough features” and “Thunderbird is too complicated!” Every feature we add gives us more technical debt. If we bring an add-on into core, we can support it for the long term.

We think this question may also come from the fact that Add-ons often “break” with each ESR release. But we’re trying to find ways to support developers to use the API to increase compatibility. We’re also considering how we can financially support Add-on developers to help them maintain their apps. Our core developers are pressed for time, and so we’re beyond grateful to the Add-on developers who can make Thunderbird stronger and more specialized than we could on our own!

Benefits of the New Monthly Release Channel

Question: Is the new Release channel with monthly versions working properly and bringing any benefits?

Answer: Yes, on both counts! Right now, we have 10 to 20 percent of Thunderbird desktop users on the Release channel. While we don’t have hard numbers for the benefits YET, we’d love to get some numbers on improvements in bug reactivity and other indicators. We noticed this year’s ESR had far fewer bugs, which probably owed to Release users testing new features. While we’ve always had Beta users, we have so many more people on Release. So if something went wrong, we could fix it, let it “ride the train,” and have the fix in the next version.

And our developers have stopped wondering when our features will make it to users! Things will be in users’ hands in a month, versus nearly a year for some features.

JMAP Support in Thunderbird

Question: Any plans on supporting JMAP?

Answer: 100% yes. Though JMAP is still something of a niche protocol, with doesn’t yet have widespread support from major providers. But now, with Thundermail we’ll be our own provider, and it will come with JMAP. Also, with the upcoming iOS app, it will be easy to add support for JMAP. First, we’re making the app from scratch so we have no technical debt. Second, we can do things properly from the start and be protocol agnostic.

Also, we’ve taken several lessons from our Exchange implementation, namely how to implement a new protocol properly. This will help us add support for JMAP faster.

Maintaining Backups in Thunderbird

Question: I have used Thunderbird since its first release and I always wondered how to properly and safely maintain backups of local emails. No matter how much I hate Outlook it offers built-in backup archives of .pst files that can be moved to other installations. The closest thing in Thunderbird is to copy the entire profile folder, but that comes with many more unpredictable outcomes.

I might be asking for something uncommon but I manage many projects with a very heavy communication flow between multiple clients, and when the project is completed I like to export the project folder with all the messages into a single PST file and create a couple of back-ups for safety, so no matter if my email server has problems, or the emails on my server and computer are accidentally deleted, I have that folder back-up as a single file which I can import into a new installation.

Answer: We’d love for anyone with this question to come talk to us about how to improve our Import/Export tools. Unfortunately, there’s no universal email archive format, and a major issue is that Outlook’s backup files are in a proprietary format. We’ve rebuilt the Import/Export UI and done a bit on the backend. Alas, this is all we’ve had time for.

So, if you’d like to help us tackle this problem, come chat with us! You can find us on Matrix and in the Developers and Planning mailing lists. We think there’s definitely room for a standard around email backups.

