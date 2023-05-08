ThunderCast Episode #2: With Special Mozilla Guest Mike Conley

Welcome back to the ThunderCast, the official podcast of Mozilla Thunderbird! In this episode, we’re thrilled to welcome our first special guest: Mike Conley, Principal Software developer at Mozilla. Mike is a software mechanic, musician, livestreamer, and self-described “pre-internet phenomenon” among many other awesome things.

We had a wonderful, energetic conversation about the early days of the internet, Mike’s early work on Mozilla Messaging, and his current work on Firefox. He also gives us a peek behind the curtain of upcoming Picture-in-Picture features, and some fresh changes to Firefox’s migration tools.

We also asked Mike about some of the more underrated features of Firefox. Plus, we get the community involved by asking you which Thunderbird features more people should know about.

Hope you enjoy listening to this one as much as we enjoyed recording it!

Where To Get The Podcast

Links Mentioned

1) uBlock Add-on for Thunderbird:

2) The Joy of Coding:

3) Neocities, making the internet fun again

4) Follow us on Mastodon:

Transcript

We include a full transcript of the episode inside the podcast metadata, which should be supported by your podcast app. If it’s not, here’s a direct link to the Episode 2 transcript.