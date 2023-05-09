Download Thunderbird Donate
featured post title image

Thunderbird Is Thriving: Our 2022 Financial Report

Jason Evangelho 18 responses

A few years ago, Thunderbird was in survival mode. Our dedicated core team, passionate community of users, and generous donors kept Thunderbird alive during some difficult times. Then, just last May, we happily reported that Thunderbird’s financial outlook was steadily improving: our 2021 income had increased by 21% over 2020, and by more than 100% over 2018. 

But we are not content merely surviving. Our mission is to build the best email client and personal information manager available. To build professional software that puts your privacy first. To craft an experience that boosts your productivity, compliments your daily workflow, and meets your customization needs. And to expand the Thunderbird experience to Android and iOS. And to do all of this transparently, guided by the values of free and open source software. 

Donations In 2022

Last year, our mighty donor base – representing approximately 300,000 daily users – contributed a total of $6,442,704 in donations to the Thunderbird project. (Note: user donations represent more than 99.9% of our annual revenue.) Our 2022 donation income was a bright, assertive sign that you also believe in that mission, and you also want to see Thunderbird thriving. Not just in 2023, but decades into the future! 

Year-to-year donations to Thunderbird: 2017 through 2022.

This is nothing short of outstanding, and we are tremendously grateful for the generous donations of our users. Below, we’ll talk about what this enables us to do in the future, and how we spent some of that income in 2022. 

Before we discuss that, you might be wondering what we did differently to generate such a significant surge of support last year. 

At the end of 2021, we decided to make a bigger investment in communicating with you. That meant more frequent blog posts and newsletters, daily engagement across our social media channels, and expanding the number of places we interact with you (like our relatively new Mastodon account). 

Donations by month, comparing 2021 and 2022.

We also attribute this amazing uplift to the release of Thunderbird 102, as well as a first-of-its-kind, in-app donation appeal at the end of year. 

In short, we learned that projects like ours can benefit greatly from simply asking for donations, while simultaneously explaining how those donations will benefit the project – and ultimately, how they will benefit you. So let’s talk about that! 

Thunderbird’s People And Thunderbird’s Future

The heart of Thunderbird is obviously its people, and we invested heavily in personnel last year. We began 2022 with 15 core staff, and now employ a team of 24 in these roles:

The breakout growth we enjoyed last year means hiring even more talented people to vastly improve the Thunderbird desktop experience. This past year we expended significant effort to dramatically improve Thunderbird’s UX and bring it in-line with modern expectations and standards. In 2022 we also laid the groundwork for large architectural changes for Thunderbird on the desktop. These changes address many years of technical debt that has limited our ability to add new features at a brisk pace. This work will largely pay off in our 2024 release, however it does power some of the improvements in the 115 “Supernova” release this summer.

But we’re also building beyond the desktop, to provide you with a truly cross-platform, synergistic experience. Last summer we invested in the K-9 Mail Project, which is being steadily improved in its transformation to Thunderbird on Android. And yes, we’re almost ready to add an iOS version to our roadmap! Later in 2023, we’ll hire an iOS developer to begin creating the foundation for Thunderbird on iOS. 

Thunderbird is also expanding beyond the core experience you already use. We’ve been exploring additional sources of revenue in the form of new tools and services to increase your productivity. We’re planning to introduce some of these, in Beta status, later this year. Rest assured that we have no plans to charge money for the powerful Thunderbird experience you enjoy today (nor do we plan to remove features and charge for them later). 

Total Spending In 2022

The Thunderbird Project’s total operating expenses for 2022 was $3,569,706. While personnel is where most of our money is spent, there are other areas crucial to Thunderbird’s continued operation. Here’s an overview of our total spending in 2022:

A pie chart showing spending percentages for Thunderbird in 2022.

Professional Services are things like HR, legal and tax services, as well as agreements with other Mozilla entities to provide technology infrastructure and operational resources.

The remaining items help us to run the business, such as the services and technology we use to communicate and manage operations, insurance, bank and donation processing fees. 

Closing Comments

The state of Thunderbird’s finances is strong. But that doesn’t make our team complacent. We are careful stewards of the thoughtful donations we receive from you. We don’t just use it to enhance features; we invest it strategically towards ensuring long-term stability and viability of Thunderbird. Having healthy cash reserves ensures the long-term sustainability of Thunderbird, even during periods of economic instability.

Your ongoing financial gifts have enabled Thunderbird to go from surviving to thriving. But as it has been since 2003, Thunderbird’s future is in your hands. Please continue to donate, and we will continue to build software you can be proud of. 

Thank you,

Ryan Sipes
Thunderbird Product and Business Development Manager

Tags: 2022 Donations Financial Report open source Thunderbird

18 responses

aninteresteduser wrote on

> Last year, our mighty donor base – representing approximately 300,000 daily users – contributed a total of $6,442,704 in donations to the Thunderbird project.

Just to be clear, that’s 300,000 users who have donated $6.5M in total? I’m interested in what the average amount of money donated per user is; assuming there’s not one guy who donated $2M.

If so, that’s incredibly impressive for a free software project.

Reply

Jason Evangelho wrote on

You’re correct! Our average donation amount in 2022 was about $21 USD.
And yes, it’s a significant achievement and we’re eternally grateful to our donors.

Reply

Wow! wrote on

Thunderbird donors are getting excellent value for money. I am particularly impressed at how little was spent on marketing/comms compared to the impact it had. Well done!

Reply

Marcel wrote on

I asked myself the same questions but more than the average I’d interested in the median and the distribution. Does TB also have a few mega-donors?

Reply

Rolf wrote on

Interesting summary and average amount, sadly no drilldown of the totals shown. What did the top 3 donors donate, and who were they?

Reply

Jason Evangelho wrote on

Hi Rolf, let me ask our Donor Care team about this and we’ll try to get back to you. But for privacy reasons, we will never disclose the identity of donors unless they explicitly ask us to.

Reply

Jason Evangelho wrote on

Hi Rolf, as promised I have some substantial answers for you.
-Our top 3 donors last year gave 3000 EUR, 2500 EUR, and several that gave 1000 (in both Euros and US dollars)
-We had ~76 donations last year that were $500 USD equivalent or above (these were made by individuals or small businesses that use Thunderbird, and totals less than 1% of donations)
-Donations higher than $100 USD (or equivalent) were only 5% of total donations.
-43% of donations in 2022 were between $5 – $20 USD.

In our view, we don’t have mega-donors. We have normal, awesome people 😀

Reply

W wrote on

This is beyond awesome! (happy donor)

Also… I think curious point – in case of Thunderbird donations go directly to Thunderbird and it’s development. One would wonder if Firefox would get same/similar level of funding if the donations were to get to the browser directly instead of Mozilla Fundation…

Reply

Dan wrote on

First, great work!

One question–as I understand it, Thunderbird was moved out of Mozilla Fndn (non-profit) and into MZLA Technologies (for-profit) so that various other deals could fund it instead of donations. Given that 99.9% of revenue is from donations, could it be moved back to Mozilla so that (US) donations are tax-deductible? I’d give more in that case and various folks might be eligible for employer matching.

Thanks!

Reply

Rogach wrote on

> I’m interested in what the average amount of money donated per user is

Answer to this can be computed from the numbers in your comment (“that’s 300,000 users who have donated $6.5M in total”). 6442704 / 300000 = 21.47568

What you are actually interested in is the median of the donations.

Reply

SL wrote on

I appreciate Thunderbird and I am hopeful that its newly full coffers will mean that some long-standing bugs will get fixed. (The bugs I have in mind have to do with spell checking, filters, ‘ghost’ emails – and more.)

Here is a comment about grammar. Your post says: ‘This work will largely pay off in our 2024 release, however it does power some of the improvements in the 115 “Supernova” release this summer.’ Commas cannot conjoin clauses that could stand on their own as separate sentences. Violation of that rule can cause unclarity (about how clauses interrelate). Were the word ‘however’ a conjunction then your sentence would be fine. Yet, ‘however’ is not a conjunction.

Reply

Jason Evangelho wrote on

I always appreciate good grammatical advice, thanks!

Reply

WuJJ wrote on

I feel you meant to ask median, since average is just total divided by user count. $21 per user feels unreal even if we assume that’s 300K users from developed countries. There are probably corporate donors or few people donated a whole lot.

Reply

Matthew wrote on

Here’s some: meaning was conveyed clearly and without confusion; ignore gramaticians, most of whom would have to look up in some arbitrary rule-book whether I’ve used my semicolon (or my “whom”s (or parentheses)) correctly.

Oh and, here’s an abused Oxford Comma. Just ‘coz.

Reply

nixCraft wrote on

I think Thunderbird is an excellent email client, and I’m happy to hear that it’s now sustainable. I appreciate all the hard work put into it. Thank you!

Reply

Iyas wrote on

I am thrilled with this news!

I’ve been a daily Thunderbird user from 2008 and I wish it will continue for years to come.

Keep up the good work!

Reply

Francesco A. Tamburrano wrote on

I am happy with Thunderbird. Responsivness to user’s requests encourages contributions from grateful users. Continue as you always did, and do not add too many features which would render its use heavier and slower, especially small private users like me in Italy. Greetings!

Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *