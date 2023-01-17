Important: Thunderbird 102.7.0 And Microsoft Office 365 Enterprise Users

On Wednesday, January 17, Thunderbird 102.7.0 will be released with a crucial change to how we handle OAuth2 authorization with Microsoft accounts. This may involve some extra work for users currently using Microsoft-hosted accounts through their employer or educational institution.

In order to meet Microsoft’s requirements for publisher verification, it was necessary for us to switch to a new Azure application and application ID. However, some of these accounts are configured to require administrators to approve any applications accessing email.

If you encounter a screen saying “Need admin approval” during the login process, please contact your IT administrators to approve the client ID 9e5f94bc-e8a4-4e73-b8be-63364c29d753 for Mozilla Thunderbird (it previously appeared to non-admins as “Mzla Technologies Corporation”).

We request the following permissions:

IMAP.AccessAsUser.All ( Read and write access to mailboxes via IMAP.)

POP.AccessAsUser.All ( Read and write access to mailboxes via POP.)

SMTP.Send ( Send emails from mailboxes using SMTP AUTH.)

offline_access

(Please note that this change was previously implemented in Thunderbird Beta, but tomorrow’s release introduces this change to our stable ESR release.)