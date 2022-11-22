Help Keep Thunderbird Alive and Thriving In 2023

A few short years ago Thunderbird was on the verge of extinction. But you saved us! This year we began work on an Android version of Thunderbird, made excellent progress toward next year’s “Supernova” release, and hired more talented software engineers, developers, and designers to help us make Thunderbird better than ever in 2023.

Putting YOU In Control — Not A Corporation

Since 2003, part of our mission has been giving you a customizable communication experience full of powerful features. The other part of Thunderbird’s mission is more personal: Respecting your privacy and putting you in control – not a corporation.

We never show advertisements, and we never sell your data. That’s because Thunderbird is completely funded by gifts from generous people just like you. You keep this great software free, and you keep us thriving!

But accomplishing this mission is expensive. Consistently improving Thunderbird and keeping it competitive means ensuring your security in a constantly changing landscape of mail providers. It means maintaining complex server infrastructure. It means fixing bugs and updating old code. It means striving for full accessibility and a refreshing, modern design.

Help Thunderbird Thrive In 2023

So today, we’re asking for your help. Did you know that development of Thunderbird is funded by less than 1% of the people who use and enjoy it?

If you find value in using Thunderbird, please consider giving a gift to support it. Your contributions make a huge difference. And if you’ve already donated this year, THANK YOU!

Thank you for using Thunderbird, and thank you for trusting us with your important daily communications.