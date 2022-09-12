Thunderbird Tip: Customize Colors In The Spaces Toolbar

In our last video tip, you learned how to manually sort the order of all your mail and account folders. Let’s keep that theme of customization rolling forward with a quick video guide on customizing the Spaces Toolbar that debuted in Thunderbird 102.

The Spaces Toolbar is on the left hand side of your Thunderbird client and gives you fast, easy access to your most important activities. With a single click you can navigate between Mail, Address Books, Calendars, Tasks, Chat, settings, and your installed add-ons and themes.

Watch below how to customize it!

Video Guide: Customizing The Spaces Toolbar In Thunderbird

This 2-minute tip video shows you how to easily customize the Spaces Toolbar in Thunderbird 102.

*Note that the color tools available to you will vary depending on the operating system you’re using. If you’re looking to discover some pleasing color palettes, we recommend the excellent, free tools at colorhunt.co.

Have You Subscribed To Our YouTube Channel?

We’re currently building the next exciting era of Thunderbird, and developing a Thunderbird experience for mobile. We’re also putting out more content and communication across various platforms to keep you informed. And, of course, to show you some great usage tips along the way.

To accomplish that, we’ve launched our YouTube channel to help you get the most out of Thunderbird. You can subscribe here. Help us reach more people than ever before by liking each video and leaving a comment if it helped!

Another Tip Before You Go?